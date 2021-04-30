Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County have relaxed their nightly curfews, extending the deadline for when persons can legally be on public streets or public property to midnight.
The city also plans to begin requiring protest organizers to formally request a daily permit to protest in the city.
City Manager Montre Freeman made the announcements this morning following the ninth straight day of protests in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff's deputies on April 21.
The new curfew, which begins today, will take effect at midnight and continue until 6 a.m.
Freeman noted that the original curfew declaration, part of the city's state of emergency declaration issued in the wake of unrest over Brown's shooting death, was designed to be modified as conditions in the city changed.
Freeman said he had been in communication with city police Chief Eddie Buffaloe Jr. about the protests every night and the decision to extend the curfew to midnight had resulted from those conversations.
Pasquotank County followed today with an amendment to its state of emergency declaration, extending its nightly curfew to midnight as well.
According to Freeman, four people were arrested for violating the city's 8 p.m. curfew on Thursday but only two were charged. The other two were bail bondsmen, he said.
City police said in a Facebook post Thursday at 9:26 p.m. that a group of about 50 people were gathered on Colonial Avenue near Road Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and were "refusing to leave" after being given a final warning to disperse.
"Mobile field force units are in position, and arrests will be made at this time," the post stated.
Police said in a subsequent post an hour later that the crowd on Colonial Avenue had dispersed and the street was back open to traffic.
Seven people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for violating the city's curfew on Tuesday night and nine were arrested Wednesday night. None were taken to Albemarle District Jail, however. Freeman said curfew violators have been issued unsecured bonds that don't require paying a bond for release.
Protests have been reported on Elizabeth City's streets since Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr., a city resident, while serving drug-related search and arrest warrants at Brown's residence on April 21.
City and Pasquotank County officials imposed curfews starting on Tuesday in anticipation of an escalation in unrest over Brown's fatal shooting by deputies.
This is a developing story.