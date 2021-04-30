Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County on Friday relaxed their nightly curfews, pushing back to midnight the deadline when people can no longer legally be on public streets or public property.
The city also began requiring protest organizers to formally request a daily permit to protest in the city.
City Manager Montre Freeman announced the changes following the ninth straight day of protests in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21.
The new nightly curfew, which began Friday, took effect at midnight and continued until 6 a.m.
Freeman noted that the original curfew declaration, which was imposed Tuesday in anticipation of an escalation of unrest over Brown’s shooting death, was designed to be modified as conditions in the city changed.
He said he and city police Chief Eddie Buffaloe Jr. discussed each night’s protests and the decision to push back the curfew to midnight resulted from those conversations.
“We talk through it every night,” he said.
Pasquotank County followed several hours later with an amendment to its state of emergency declaration, extending its nightly curfew to midnight as well.
According to Freeman, four people were arrested for violating the city’s 8 p.m. curfew on Thursday but only two were charged. The other two were bail bondsmen, he said.
City police said in a Facebook post Thursday at 9:26 p.m. that a group of about 50 people were gathered on Colonial Avenue near Road Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and were “refusing to leave” after being given a final warning to disperse. Police said in a subsequent post an hour later that the crowd on Colonial Avenue had dispersed and the street was back open to traffic.Seven people were arrested and charged with violating the city’s curfew on Tuesday night and nine were arrested on similar charges Wednesday night. None were taken to Albemarle District Jail, however. Freeman said curfew violators have been issued unsecured bonds that don’t require paying a bond for release.
Freeman said part of the reason for pushing back the curfew to midnight is that the nightly protests continue to be peaceful and arrests are declining. Even the 18 people arrested as of Thursday night have been peaceful and say they understand why they’re being taken into custody, he said.
Also, city officials realize the financial impact the curfew is having on businesses, a number of which have been closing early because there aren’t enough customers willing to violate the curfew to justify staying open. Relaxing the curfew to midnight will “increase revenues our businesses need and increase service options for our citizens,” Freeman said.
Pushing back the start of the curfew is also a result of “the culture of the protests changing,” Freeman said.
The city manager declined to get into specifics but said the reason the city imposed the curfew in the first place had to do with “some things we were seeing” that had the potential to escalate tensions even higher than they already were following Brown’s shooting death by law enforcement.
“Ninety-five percent of those who were protesting wanted to do so peacefully and encourage the Brown family during this tragedy and shed light on another officer-related shooting,” Freeman said.
But there were people joining the protest this week whose past history isn’t one of peaceful expression of grievance.
“It was a very small number. But it only takes a couple” to change the tone and character of the protests, he said.
Freeman said he understands some citizens are upset about the curfew, thinking it never should have been imposed. But as he has since the city imposed the curfew, Freeman asked both those protesting Brown’s death in the streets and those who aren’t to remain patient and “trust my leadership.”
“There was information that I had access to that the public never saw — and never will see — that informed my decision,” he said. “We continue to try to balance the safety of our citizens, our businesses, our city infrastructure and our protesters.”
Going forward, all protest organizers will have to obtain a permit to protest, Freeman said. The permits can be applied for on the city’s website, cityofec.com, or at the city clerk’s office at City Hall.
The permit application requires the organizer’s name, the date, time and general location of the protest, and an estimate of how many people will be participating, Freeman said. Individual protesters won’t be required to seek the permit, just organizers, he said.
Freeman noted that city ordinances have always required permits to protest; the city has just waived enforcement of the ordinance up to now.
Freeman said enforcing the permit ordinance will allow city police to “better direct (police) resources to where they’re needed.” He noted that when the protests first began, only local law enforcement agencies were involved in the response. With more law enforcement agencies — he and Buffaloe have declined to say how many — now involved, knowing where and where protests are planned will help local police better direct their efforts, Freeman said.
Freeman said city officials’ initial decision not to require protesters to obtain a permit was driven by a desire to give people who were grieving as much leeway as possible. Officials also didn’t want their decisions to distract from the tragedy of Brown’s death, he said.
“Emotions were high, and they’re still high,” he said. “People had questions about what had happened. ... And because we wanted to be a people’s government, we wanted to try to help people deal with what they’re dealing with. ... It was not a good time to enforce the permit to protest” ordinance.
Now 10 days into the protests, Freeman believes it’s time to change the city’s approach and start requiring protesters to follow the city’s permit ordinance.
Not everyone is happy with the city’s decision. The ACLU of North Carolina, Emancipate North Carolina, and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law wrote a joint letter to city officials on Friday, arguing that requiring protesters to get a permit violates their First Amendment rights.
“The City’s new far-reaching requirement that anyone wishing to protest or gather apply for a permit violates the First Amendment because it contains no exception for constitutionally protected spontaneous gatherings, including gatherings in response to breaking news like Mr. Brown’s death and recent court decisions related to the non-disclosure of body camera footage,” the letter reads. “Spontaneous gatherings, even large ones, are protected by the First Amendment and cannot be restricted on the basis that no one has applied for a permit.”
Freeman couldn’t be reached late Friday to respond to the group’s letter.