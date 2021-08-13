The owners of Elizabeth City Pawn and Jewelry are planning to open a second location in the city.
Co-owners Kevin Stroud and Eric Rainwater are asking City Council to grant a council use permit for a pawn shop at 417 South Hughes Boulevard.
The location is the former Pancake Station restaurant that has been vacant for at least a decade. Plans call for Stroud and Rainwater's proposed pawn shop to occupy half of the first floor of the building.
Stroud and Rainwater have future plans to use the other half of the first floor for a restaurant. The almost 7,000-foot two-story building has an existing kitchen on the first floor.
City Council is expected to discuss the proposal and vote on calling the required public hearing at its Monday, Aug. 23 meeting.
The proposal was scheduled to be presented to City Council earlier this week but that meeting was canceled because of a lack of a quorum after five councilors were absent.
The city’s Planning Commission voted last month to recommend that City Council approve the council use permit for the pawn shop.
Stroud and Rainwater are currently in negotiations to buy the property and getting a council use permit is needed before they can proceed with the project.
“It’s not a done deal, we haven’t bought it yet,” Stroud said. “We want to have it (permit) before we bought it anyway. Everything with council has been smooth.’’
The location is zoned general business as are all the surrounding properties, including Chauncey’s Pawn and Gun located across Hughes Boulevard from the proposed new pawn shop site.
If approved, the pawn shop would sell electronics, jewelry, tools, firearms and other like retail items. Stroud and Rainwater hold an ATF Federal Firearms License for their location at 1505 W. Ehringhaus Street and they will apply for a FFL at the proposed new location.
The second story of the South Hughes Boulevard property has a vacant 1,360-square foot apartment that Stroud and Rainwater will keep for residential use if they purchase the property, according to documents filed with the city.
The building and an adjacent .60-acre vacant lot are listed at $620,000. The building was built in 1992.
Tax records indicate the building is assessed at $670,500 while the vacant parcel is assessed at $189,100. Genesis Property Group of Elizabeth City is listed as the owner.
Stroud and Rainwater opened Elizabeth City Pawn and Jewelry in 2011. The partners originally planned to open another pawn shop in the former S&R Market on North Hughes Boulevard two years ago. However, the project was placed on hold after the city added several required site improvements that Rainwater said at the time would add $100,000 to the project's costs.
That project never went forward. Stroud could not be reached Friday for comment about the status of that project.