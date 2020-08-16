After closing in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Planet Fitness in Elizabeth City reopened to indoor workouts on Friday.
The popular fitness facility notified members by email this week of the planned reopening.
“We’re excited to announce Planet Fitness Elizabeth City ... is reopening to all members on August 14 in accordance with the North Carolina Attorney General’s commentary on Executive Order No. 141,” the email states. “We’ve missed you and we hope to see you soon.”
Planet Fitness is located at 1831B W. Ehringhaus Street in the Port Elizabeth Centre. The fitness center said it will be operating under temporary hours, which are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The email explains several measures Planet Fitness is taking to ensure the safety of its members and employees against the spread of COVID-19. For example, employees will undergo daily temperature tests and have received “extensive training” in company cleaning and sanitizing policies. Cleaning will include a disinfectant recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency as effective against the coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19.
To ensure adequate social distancing between members, some cardio equipment will be out of service. Members and guests also must wear a face mask while inside “except when actively working out and in accordance with local restrictions,” the email states.
A sign posted at Plant Fitness’ front entrance Friday directed members to put on a face mask before entering.
It’s unclear what commentary by Attorney General Josh Stein the email is referring to. Executive Order No. 141 sets the terms for Phase 2 of the governor’s Safer at Home plan for reopening the state’s economy. According to the order, which has been extended twice since it was originally announced in May, gyms in North Carolina are supposed to remain closed to indoor service. The first extension was supposed to have expired on Aug. 7, but Cooper earlier this month extended Phase 2 to Sept. 11.
A news report dated June 5 cites Stein as explaining an exception to Cooper’s order, which allows gyms to open to members who have been directed by a medical professional to use that facility’s services.
The report was found at the website of News Channel 12 in New Bern.
A request Friday to the governor’s office for more information was referred to Kelly Haight Connor, a communications manager with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Connor outlined the exception to Cooper’s order.
“Fitness facilities, gyms and exercise facilities are permitted to operate indoors for those with a prescription from a medical professional or health care provider,” the spokeswoman said. “To the extent that indoor or outdoor areas in gyms, exercise facilities, or fitness facilities are utilized for the limited purposes of serving those with a medical condition.”
Planet Fitness states in the email that the Elizabeth City location has reopened to all members. Contacted Friday for clarification, a national spokeswoman for the company said the reopening was done “in accordance” with Stein’s commentary on Executive Order 141.
“We have worked closely with our Elizabeth City franchisee to responsibly reopen there,” the spokeswoman said.
The fitness center has taken a number of steps to protect the health and well-being of staff and members, she said.
Those steps include, “enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures, physical distancing measures in our large and spacious clubs, mask mandates, touchless check-in and more,” the spokeswoman said.
At The Daily Advance’s Facebook page Friday evening, a reader commented on a post announcing Planet Fitness has reopened.
”So here it is. We just drove out,” the reader said. “Yes they are open, but it’s only for medical use only.”
Members can visit the center’s website at planetfitness.com/gyms/elizabeth-city-nc and check the “crowd meter” to get an idea how many members are currently working out.
Planet Fitness can be reached at 252-333-3700.