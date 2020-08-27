Two local men have been charged with murder in connection with one of three shooting deaths in Elizabeth City last weekend.
Donte Iquan Evans and Patron Maurice Ousley were both arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Jerel Floyd, 29, of the 1400 block of Herrington Road, according to a Thursday press release from Elizabeth City police.
Evans, 23, of the 500 block of Shepard St., Elizabeth City, and Ousley, 21, of the 100 block of White St., Hertford, were being held at Albemarle District Jail without bond, Agent Barbara Morgan said.
Morgan’s press release said the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest of both men.
Police have said Floyd’s body was found inside a residence at 1403 Herrington Road at 4:37 p.m. Saturday. They have not released any further details.
A spokeswoman for the Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville said Tuesday a preliminary report shows Floyd died from multiple gunshots.
Floyd was one of three men whose deaths last weekend are being investigated as homicides. The other two are Dominique Maxwell Daguizan, 19, of the 300 block of Speed Street, and Cody Lee Turner, 22, of the 400 block of Pearl Street.
Police said they responded to 607 South Road Street Saturday, Aug. 22, at 3:47 p.m. following a report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Daguizan suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He initially was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center before being airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, where he later died from his injuries.
Less than an hour after responding to Daguizan’s shooting, city police responded to 1403 Herrington Road after learning Floyd’s body had been found inside a residence there.
Roughly eight hours later, at 12:27 a.m. Sunday, police say Turner’s body was found in the roadway at the intersection of North Road and Cypress streets.
The spokeswoman for the Medical Examiner’s Office said a preliminary report shows Turner died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Deputy police Chief James E. Avens Jr. suggested Thursday it was too early to say if Evans and Ousley are considered suspects in Daguizan’s and Turner’s homicides. He also said police can’t say if the three homicides are related.
“They are still investigating these as individual cases,” he said.
Avens also said police don’t know if the three men knew each other.
Both Evans and Ousley made first appearances in Pasquotank District Court on Thursday. Information from those appearances wasn’t immediately available.
Police asked anyone with information about Floyd’s murder to contact Detective T. Bateman at 252-621-7129 or Crime Line at 252-335-5555.