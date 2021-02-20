Three area residents have been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Elizabeth City earlier this week.
In an unrelated incident, police also arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident reported earlier in the week.
According to Sgt. T.E. Mitchell, city police arrested Tonishele La' Renee West and Sherbria Delois James on Friday, charging them in an armed robbery reported in the 300 block of Queen Street on Tuesday.
Also charged in the incident Friday was James Calvin Brooks, who was arrested by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell said.
James, 30, whose last known address was 1403 River Road Lot 32, Elizabeth City, was charged with armed robbery and common law robbery. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
West, 31, whose last known address was the 606 Cale St., Elizabeth City, was charged with conspiracy to a robbery with a deadly weapon, common law robbery, and felonious restraint. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Brooks, 20, whose last known address was 389 Chapanoke Road, Perquimans, was charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and common law robbery. He was released on a $5,000 secured bond.
Mitchell said police also arrested Manuel Guadalupe Gonzalez on Friday in connection with a shooting incident in the 500 Block of Bunnells Avenue on Monday.
According to Mitchell, Gonzalez, 25, whose last known address was 1500 River Road, Lot 31, Elizabeth City, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, injury to property and discharging a weapon into an occupied property. He also was cited with possession of marijuana. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $102,000 secured bond.
All four suspects — James, West, Brooks and Gonzalez — have first appearances scheduled in Pasquotank District Court on Monday.