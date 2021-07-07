Kennedy Griffin

Griffin

 ECPD photo

Elizabeth City police have made two additional arrests in the shooting death of a city man last month.

Kennedy Griffin, 20, of the 100 block of Walnut St., Elizabeth City, and an unnamed juvenile are also facing charges in the fatal shooting of Daquan Mercer on June 9.

Police detectives served grand jury indictments on Griffin on Tuesday charging her with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and conspiracy to commit murder.

The juvenile was served juvenile petitions on June 28 charging them with being an accessory after the fact to murder and obstructing justice.

Griffin is being held at Albemarle District Jail without bond on the murder charge and a $50,000 secured bond for the other charges. The unnamed juvenile is being held at a juvenile detention center in Greenville, police said.

Mercer, 21, of the 200 block of Rhonda Drive, was found shot to death early June 9, according to police.

Police have said officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Herrington Road and B Street around 1:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Mercer lying in a grassy area. He had already died after suffering several gunshot wounds.


The arrests of Griffin and the juvenile follow the arrest of a Barco teen last month in connection with Mercer's slaying.

Kiya Elizabeth White, 18, of the 100 block of Swains Lane, was arrested by Currituck Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday, June 15, according to city police. White was taken into custody without incident and confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond. She also is charged with murder.

Police are apparently still seeking a fourth suspect in Mercer's slaying.

Warrants have been obtained for Michael Lino, 19, of the 300 block of Cypress St., Elizabeth City, also charging with him with murder in Mercer's death. Lino is not yet in custody. He is considered armed and dangerous, police have said.

According to the warrant, police are also seeking Lino on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury for his actions against Lajuana Montay, a second victim in the June 9th shooting incident. Montay, who is 22 and a resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was treated for his injuries and released from medical care.

Police said Mercer's shooting death remains an active investigation. Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to call police at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.