Elizabeth City Police
Aaron Scott Smithson, 37, of the 1090 block of Commissary Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting an $8,000 secured bond.
Sydney Maran Vernon, 22, of the 1010 block of W. Williams Circle, was arrested March 17 and was cited for one misdemeanor charge of driving while license revoked, impaired revocation.
Tiaheem Lamar Ricks, 27, of the 160 block of Lassiter Lane, Sunbury, was arrested March 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Charles Samuel Figgs Jr., 37, of the 1000 block of Asbury Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 cash bond.
Darlene Wilkes Mitchell, 61, of the 200 block of Speed Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 18 and cited for one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked, impaired revocation.
Amy Hunt, 25, of the 100 block of Doxey Creek Road, Currituck, was arrested March 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and injury to personal property. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Albert Will Williams, 54, of the 200 block of N. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 19 and charged with on misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jamal Jacob McClease, 26, of the 250 block of Gulfstream Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 20 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Chase Andrew Rackley, 26, of the 133 block of Waters Edge Drive, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
James Lewis Cohen, 33, of the 12th block of Mitchell Road, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested March 1 and served a true bill of indictment for taking indecent liberties with a child.
Douglas Wayne Jones Jr., 28, of the 2400 block of Seaboard Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 2 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving or allowing a motor vehicle to be operated without registration. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Michael Wayne Britt, 49, of the 400 block of Bertha Drive, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested March 2 and charged with larceny of motor vehicle parts, theft of a catalytic converter. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Nassem Kortez James, 20, of the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, Grandy, was arrested March 2 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and consuming a malt beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Shawn Houston Pope, 34, of the 1300 block of Shawboro Road, Shawboro, was arrested March 2 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Kandice Necole Jones, 35, of the 5500 block of Magnolia Run Circle, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 5 and charged with driving while impaired. Shewas confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.