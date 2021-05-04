Elizabeth City police arrested four protesters, including former City Councilor Kirk Rivers, Monday, charging them with impeding traffic as they marched on Ehringhaus Street calling for release of sheriff's deputies' body camera footage in Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death.
Rivers confirmed the arrests Tuesday morning. Neither City Manager Montre Freeman nor city police Chief Eddie Buffaloe immediately responded to phone calls seeking confirmation of the arrests.
According to Rivers, he and about 50 protesters had a permit to march from the Public Safety Building on Colonial Avenue to the Burger King at the intersection of Ehringhaus Street and Halstead Boulevard.
Rivers, who has led or participated in protests of Brown's shooting death every day since they began on April 21, said conditions were rainy, so participation in Monday's march was smaller than expected. The march was scheduled to take place just hours after Brown's funeral at Fountain of Life Church on U.S. Highway 17 South.
Rivers said the marchers were being escorted by police vehicles — 10 in front of protesters, 15 behind them — along Ehringhaus Street when the front line of police vehicles suddenly stopped at the intersection of Brooks Avenue.
"The officers got out and made a beeline to the young lady who was leading the chant, 'Say his name. Release the tapes!,'" Rivers said.
Rivers said he approached officers and told them that the march was being conducted peacefully.
"But they kept saying, 'You're stopping, you're stopping,'" Rivers said. "I told them if they hadn't stopped, we wouldn't have stopped."
Police officers arrested and handcuffed the woman who had been leading the chant and then arrested and handcuffed him, Rivers said. They also arrested two other protesters and took them all to the Pasquotank Magistrate's Office where they were each charged with impeding traffic, sitting, standing or lying, and issued $250 secured bonds, Rivers said.
An official with the Pasquotank County Clerk of Court's Office confirmed the charges and secured bonds and said the other three people arrested included: Melissa Matthews, 22, of the 900 block of Small Drive, Elizabeth City; James Goar, 45, of the 1000 block of Honeycutt Ave., Elizabeth City; and Mallory Thornton, 33, of the 1800 block of Daniels Farm Road, Mebane. All have first appearances scheduled for June 24.
Asked why police chose to arrest only four protesters, Rivers said "that's a question you'll need to ask the officers."
A post on the Elizabeth City Police Department's Facebook page at 6:15 p.m. warned motorists to expect delays and road closures on Road Street, Colonial Avenue and Ehringhaus Street as police redirected traffic around "citizens exercising their constitutional right to a peaceful protest."
Two subsequent posts, however, said police had issued a warning to "protesters who are blocking the roadway and intersections and not walking."
This is a developing story.