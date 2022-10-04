Elizabeth City police have obtained a warrant charging a second city man with murder in last month's shooting death of a local woman.
Police said Tuesday they are seeking Timothy Lavon Laster Jr., 28, of the 100 block of Summerfield Street, for the Sept. 23 shooting death of Erin Ashley Gibbs. Police said they consider Laster "armed and dangerous."
Police said in a previous press lease that Gibbs, 38, of the 700 block of Oak Stump Road, was shot in the 500 block of West Grice Street.
Interim police Chief Phil Webster previously said that when officers arrived at West Grice Street at 7:20 p.m., Gibbs was found in front of a residence. She was transported first to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and then flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Webster has declined to say how many times Gibbs was shot, citing the police investigation.
He also said police couldn’t say why Gibbs was on West Grice Street or whether she was with anyone prior to being shot.
Police have already arrested one suspect in Gibbs' shooting death.
Police arrested Derontre Rashad Bell, 29, of 802 Fourth Street, on Friday and charged him with murder. Bell was being held Friday without bond at Albemarle District Jail.
Police continue to ask anyone with information about Gibbs’ shooting to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.