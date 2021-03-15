Elizabeth City Police
Nathaniel Trayvon Brinkley, 25, of the 420 block of Hariot Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 2 and cited for driving while license revoked.
Brandy Dawn Butcher, 38, of the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 3 and issued a criminal summons for misdemeanor 2nd degree trespassing.
Jenna Skittlethorpe Pierce, 36, of the 200 block of South Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 5 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Chapria Unique Sutton, 26, of the 400 block of Harney Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 6 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Dakota Jordan Dean, 25, of the 5000 block of Thatcher Way, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
Adrian Dean Woodley, 43, of the 100 block of South Port Court, Hertford, was issued a summons Feb. 19 for failure to return rental property.
Quentin Martin Swain, 26, of the 200 block of Backwoods Road, Roper, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with driving while license revoked and speeding. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Corey Lamontae Jackson, 22, of the 400 block of Bell St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with driving while impaired. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Nichole Lee Cotie, 39, of the 200 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden, was arrested Feb. 25 for “all other offenses.” She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Virgil Clayton Lockhart Jr., 41, of the 200 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Norberto Beltran Jr., 34, of the 100 block of Waterway Court, South Mills, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. No bond was set.
Seamus Michael Lee Drury, 26, of the 100 block of Bison Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a probation violation charge. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Marty Franklin Windley, 46, of the 700 block of S. Ashbury Church Road, Washington, N.C., was arrested March 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required.
Tiquita Annesia McCullen, 33, of the 700 block of Grady St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 4 and charged with communicating threats. A $500 secured bond was set.
Joshua Alexander Smith, 25 of the 300 block of Beechnut Ave., South Mills, was arrested March 6 and charged with driving while impaired. $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Ashley Mae McCarter, 29, of the 100 block of Bay Tree Drive, Manteo, was arrested March 6 and charged with impaired driving and having an open container of alcohol while driving. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jesse Eugene Luton, 34, of the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh, was arrested March 6 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Clayton Phillip Sawyer, 29, of the 100 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh, was arrested March 9 and charged with communicating threats. He was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Alvin Leroy Lewis, 57, of the 1000 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 10 and charged with assault, throwing acid in someone’s face and communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Corey Trequan Riddick, 26, of the 600 block of N. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 2 and charge with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.