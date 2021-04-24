Elizabeth City's police chief says his department is prepared to continue accommodating protesters' right to exercise free speech provided they continue to protest peacefully.
Chief Eddie Buffaloe said this morning the third night of protests on Friday over a Pasquotank County sheriff's deputy's fatal shooting of city man Andrew Brown Jr. were peaceful.
More than 100 protesters were marching east on Ehringhaus Street just after 9 p.m., roughly four hours after the protest — the second of the day — began. Buffaloe said Friday night's protest ended about 10 p.m. without incident.
Approximately four police cars, blue lights flashing, led the procession of protesters from the front while a fleet of more than a dozen followed slowly behind.
While the first several days of protests over Brown's fatal shooting were mostly confined to in front of City Hall and the Pasquotank Public Safety Building, Friday's expanded to Ehringhaus and Halstead boulevards. One group stood in the intersection of McArthur Drive and Ehringhaus while another occupied another nearby intersection.
"They're consistent strategy, according to our intel, is to shut down commerce and transportation," Buffaloe said.
Asked if protesters were succeeding in that goal, Buffaloe said he wouldn't say they are.
"It's more that they're providing inconvenience," he said.
One chant by some protesters occupying the McArthur-Ehringhaus intersection on Friday in fact was "If we don't get no justice, y'all don't get no peace."
Buffaloe said the protesters' strategy may have affected some businesses near the high-traffic intersections but noted he didn't have any data that shows that.
The police chief said officers are trying to accommodate both protesters' right to "express their 1st Amendment right" and motorists' interest in getting to where they want to go.
"If they are turning away one customer's right to that business that's too much," he said.
The police department has received some complaints from residents about protesters blocking roads. But so far, police have been able to maintain everyone's safety, he said.
"We want to keep the protesters safe while also providing the safest means of ingress and egress for motorists," he said.
Buffaloe said the protesters are a mixed group. While many are local residents, some are from outside the area, he said.
He did not know how many are from out of town. He said they are not encouraging local protesters to be more confrontational but instead have "blended in with local organizers and are part of the peaceful protest."
Buffaloe said the protesters do not have a permit from the city to protest. Right now, the protests are being allowed to go forward because they're peaceful and because police "understand people want to express their 1st amendment right" to protest.
Buffaloe said he stays in touch with the protests' organizers and "most of the time they give me a heads-up" about when the protests will happen. He said another is planned for today at 5 p.m.
Buffaloe doesn't always get a heads-up, however. He noted that Friday's protest wasn't supposed to take place until 5 p.m. but some protesters decided to get an early start: they began walking east on Ehringhaus Street around 11:30 a.m.
And while police are getting a handle on what protesters want to do and where they want to go, Buffaloe said there are no planned routes for the marches.
"They don't have a planned route and we don't have a planned route" for the marches, he said.
He noted that on one occasion Friday, police were set up both in front and in back of protesters as they marched — and then protesters proceeded in another direction.
"We're reacting" to what they're doing, he said.
Buffaloe said his department is prepared to continue accommodating the protesters as long as they march and demonstrate peacefully.
"We are allowing them to express their 1st Amendment rights. But we're not going to allow any destruction of property," he said.
Buffaloe said all of his department's staff have been "working without complaint" since the protests began following news of Brown's death on Wednesday.
Most of the protesters have said they want to see more information about Brown's shooting death released by Sheriff Wooten. They also want the body camera footage from the deputies involved in Brown's shooting released.
Even if those things were to happen however, there's no guarantee the protests will end anytime soon. Asked if his department is prepared for long-term protests, Buffaloe indicated it is.
"We're here," he said.
Right now, the city police department is getting help from a number of other law enforcement agencies managing the protests and marches. A reporter noted a police vehicle in the lineup behind protesters Friday night from Rocky Mount.
Buffaloe acknowledged the outside assistance but declined to say which agencies are providing it.
"I don't want to give up my security position," he said.