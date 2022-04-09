Elizabeth City police have confirmed that the city man arrested on murder charges Friday is the suspect in the fatal shooting in the parking lot in front of the Big Lots store earlier this week.
The Daily Advance reported Friday afternoon that Lesselle Cornelius Spencer III, 37, of the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., was in custody at Albemarle District Jail and being held without bond on a murder charge.
It was not clear at the time if Spencer was charged in connection with the death of Kevin Robert Chambers, who was shot Monday in the parking lot of the Kmart Center, where the Big Lots store is located.
Police confirmed later on Friday in a press release that Spencer is charged with Chambers' shooting death.
Police said Tuesday that officers responded at 9:35 p.m. to a report of gunshots in the store parking lot at 685 S. Hughes Boulevard. When they arrived, they found Chambers, 61, of the 1500 block of Jones Drive, had been shot. Chambers died from his injuries, the release said.
Police have released no further details.
Chambers' obituary, published in Friday's edition of The Daily Advance, described Chambers as an Army veteran, loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, and several grandchildren. A memorial service for Chambers will be scheduled by his family at a later time.
A member of Chambers’ family who answered the door at his house on Tuesday said the family was not ready to make a statement at this time.
Neighbors said they knew Chambers only by casual waving as they passed by his house. They mentioned that he had only lived at the address on Jones Drive a year or so.
He kept to himself, as most residents of the neighborhood do, they said.
Neighbors also said that they were waiting to learn more from police about the circumstances that led to Chambers’ shooting.
A manager at Big Lots Tuesday said he wasn’t sure if the store was open Monday night when the shooting was reported. The store’s website indicates the store closes at 9 p.m.