Elizabeth City police are asking motorists to expect delays and road closures on Ehringhaus Street as protesters begin the 11th day of peaceful protests in the city over Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death.
A post on the police department's Facebook page at 12:40 p.m. warned residents that a protest was planned on one of the city's main thoroughfares.
"Please expect delays as traffic may be redirected around citizens exercising their constitutional right to a peaceful protest," the post reads. "Expect delays and road closures on Ehringhaus Street as traffic is redirected."
It was not clear how long the protest on Ehringhaus Street would last or whether it will extend beyond Ehringhaus.
As of Friday, leaders of protests in the city are required to get an approved permit from City Manager Montre Freeman detailing the time of their protest, where it will take place and an estimate of how many people will be participating. None of those details about the Ehringhaus protest were immediately available.
Freeman said earlier that he approved a permit for a protest for today but didn't immediately recall the details. Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe Jr. could not immediately be reached.