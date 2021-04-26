Elizabeth City police have alerted city motorists and residents to prepare for a sixth day of protests over the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by a Pasquotank sheriff's deputy.
"Please expect delays as downtown roadways are closed for citizens exercising their constitutional right to a peaceful protest," the department said on its Facebook page at 6:30 a.m. today.
Roads will be closed in the area of East Colonial Avenue and East Main Street from North Road Street to North Martin Street, the post said.
Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe said protests of Brown's shooting death were peaceful over the weekend.
There was a shots fired report on Speed Street on Sunday that police are investigating, but it wasn't connected to the protests, he said.