Elizabeth City police are urging residents to expect traffic delays and to remain patient as a protest of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death is expected to begin.
The post on the city police department's Facebook page doesn't say when the protest is expected to begin. But it advises motorists traveling in the downtown area, on Hughes Boulevard, North Road Street and U.S. Highway 17 North to expect delays and road closures.
Traffic may be redirected around "citizens exercising their constitutional right to a peaceful protest," the post states.