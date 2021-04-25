Elizabeth City police are urging residents to expect traffic delays and to remain patient as a protest of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death is underway.
The post on the city police department's Facebook page initially advised motorists traveling in the downtown area, on Hughes Boulevard, North Road Street and U.S. Highway 17 North to expect delays and road closures.
Traffic may be redirected around "citizens exercising their constitutional right to a peaceful protest," the post states.
City police Chief Eddie Buffaloe said in a text that protesters were at the intersection of Road Street and Hughes Boulevard.
A subsequent post on the department's Facebook page suggests the protesters have moved, advising motorists to expect delays and road closures in the downtown area and on Ehringhaus Street near Halstead Boulevard.