Elizabeth City police are seeking the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian near the Elizabeth City State University campus and then apparently left the scene.
A warrant has been obtained for Manual Guadalu Gonzalez, 25, charging him with first-degree hit and run, a press release from the Elizabeth City Police Department states.
According to the release, Gonzalez's last known address was the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City.
City police said a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle at an intersection of Herrington and Weeksville Roads Thursday, Sept. 24, sometime between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Police did not say if the pedestrian was an ECSU student. However, a spokesman for the university confirmed an ECSU student was struck by a vehicle that date and that police were investigating.
City federal privacy laws, ECSU spokesman Robert Kelly-Goss said Friday he couldn't provide an update on the student's condition without the student's permission.
The city police department's press release also did not include any update on the pedestrian's condition.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or Gonzalez's whereabouts to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.