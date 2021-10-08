Elizabeth City police say a local man and woman were being treated at area hospitals Friday afternoon after someone shot at their vehicle multiple times.
Police said officers responded to the intersection of Peartree Road and South Road Street at 12:16 p.m. Friday for what they thought was a vehicle collision. When they arrived, however, they found a vehicle that had been hit multiple times by gunfire.
A photo taken by a local photographer shared with The Daily Advance shows what appears to be a van with its back window blown out. The photo also appears to show damage to the front windshield of the vehicle.
Police identified the two occupants of the vehicle as Nikita Dorsey, 34, of the 800 block of Washington Street, and Karon McDonald, 31, of the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, both of Elizabeth City.
Police said Dorsey was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. An update on her condition was not immediately available.
McDonald was initially transported to Sentara Albemarle but then transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of injuries police said he suffered in the incident. Police described his condition late Friday afternoon as stable.
Police described the persons who shot at Dorsey and McDonald's vehicle as "unknown suspects." The press release did not say whether the shots were fired from another vehicle.
Police said they are actively investigating Friday's shooting and urging anyone with information about the incident to call the department at (252) 621-7109 or Crime Line at (252) 333-5555.