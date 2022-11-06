Elizabeth City police are investigating after a man was found in the Shepard Street area Saturday with a gunshot wound.
Police said in a press release officers were dispatched to Herrington Road near the Brown Street intersection about 2:44 p.m. after receiving a shots fired report.
As officers searched the area they found a man, Markus Jordan, who had suffered a gunshot, in the 500 block of Shepard Street.
Jordan, 27, was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, police said. An update on his condition was not immediately available Sunday.
Elizabeth City State University officials notified students of the shots fired report in the Shepard Street area by text alert at 2:59 p.m. and urged them to avoid the area.
ECSU later issued a second text alert that police had cleared the incident and it was safe to resume travel to the Shepard Street area. The campus was never under threat, the text said.
Police are investigating Jordan's shooting as a case of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. They asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and confidential, police said.