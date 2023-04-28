Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of a construction trailer was reported March 31 on Thunder Road. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported March 31 in the 1300 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City.
Display of fictitious tag was reported April 1 in the 110 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City.
Property damage, side glass window broken, was reported April 1 in the 500 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported April 1 in the 300 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City.
Use of force was reported April 1 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City.
Larceny reported April 1 in the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., Elizabeth City.
Defrauding an innkeeper was reported April 1 in the 400 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City.
An involuntary commitment was reported April 1 in the 1100 block of Road St., Elizabeth City.
Assault by pointing a gun was reported April 2 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
A non-criminal death was investigated April 2 in the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City.
Larceny from a church, $700 in currency, was reported April 2 in the 100 block of Kathryn Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Camden Sheriff
Missing person reported April 1 in the 100 block of Pudding Ridge Road, South Mills
Breaking and entering, someone broke into camper and vandalized its contents and furnishings, was reported April 3 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Breaking and entering, someone broke lock off shed and possibly entered, was reported April 3 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Structure fire was reported March 31 in the 1200 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.T. Fogg.
A drug violation, suspect possessed marijuana, was reported April 1 in the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 17 South/Okisko Road.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, stolen catalytic converter, was reported April 3 in the 800 block of Parsonage St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
A vehicle and trailer valued at $15,000 were recovered at a suspect’s residence April 4 in the 200 block of Powers Drive, Elizabeth City.
Weapons law violations, school employee had firearm on school property, were reported April 6 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City.
Assault on a female was reported April 8 in the 800 block of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City.
Found property, a $15,000 2019 Chevy Silverado, was reported April 11 in the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Burglary and breaking and entering was reported April 12 in the 600 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Deputies responded to incident in which man lost his balance and fell through an exterior window April 12 in the 200 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City.
Found property, stolen construction backhoe recovered, was reported April 13 in the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City.