A man was taken to the hospital after becoming the victim of an armed robbery Friday evening.
The victim, a man named Esmail Saleh, suffered non-life threatening injuries to his head and was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
Elizabeth City police were dispatched to the 100 block of Rosebud Avenue at around 7:39 p.m., Friday, according to a police news release.
Police did not state the victim's age and had no additional information to report in the news release.
Police are still investigating and asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 252-335-4321, or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555. Callers will remain anonymous.