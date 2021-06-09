For the second time in nine days, Elizabeth City police are investigating a fatal shooting.
Police said Daquan Mercer, 21, of the 200 block of Rhonda Drive, was found shot to death early Wednesday morning.
According to a press release, police responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Herrington Road and B Street around 1:10 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found Mercer lying in a grassy area. He had already died after suffering several gunshot wounds, police said.
Police released no other details.
They are also investigating the shooting death of William Leigh Norman Jr. on May 31.
According to police, Norman, 36, of the 160 block of Lois Lane, Plymouth, was found at 611 S. Martin Luther King Drive around 1:24 a.m. after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
The address where Norman was found is the property of American Legion Post 223. Police have not released any further details about their investigation of Norman's death and a member of the American Legion told The Daily Advance this week members haven't been told anything about it either.
Police are asking anyone with information about Mercer's death or Norman's death to call police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.