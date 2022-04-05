Elizabeth City police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Big Lots parking lot Monday night.

Police say Kevin Robert Chambers, 61, of the 1500 block of Jones Drive, Elizabeth City, died from a gunshot wound in the shooting.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the store parking lot at 685 S. Hughes Boulevard at 9:35 p.m., a police press release states.

When they arrived, they found Chambers who had been shot. Chambers died from his injuries, the release said. 

Police asked anyone with information about Chambers' shooting to call them at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.