Elizabeth City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Chowan County man on Walker Avenue Tuesday night.
Police identified the man as Tyrone Deshawn Armstead, 33, of the 300 block of Greenhall Road, Edenton.
Police said on Facebook today that officers responded to a report of gunshots on Walker Avenue near Westway Drive around 8:46 p.m. They found Armstead's body lying in the roadway near the city's fire station when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Sgt. Latoya Flanigan said police are still gathering facts about what happened. Police don't have a motive for Armstead's shooting or know why he was in Elizabeth City, she said. No suspects have been identified.
Police have asked that anyone with information about Armstead's shooting death to contact police at 252-335-4321 or Crime Line at 252-335-5555.
Tuesday's fatal shooting on Walker Avenue was the second on the street since October.
Police said Kashon Saunders, 26, of the 800 block of Walker Avenue, was shot in the 1400 block of the street near Woodstock Apartments just after 2 p.m. on Oct. 25. Saunders was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where police said he died several days later. No suspects have been arrested in Saunders' shooting.
The shooting was the first in the city in 2022 and the first since police responded to the shooting of 40-year-old Corey Antonio Riddick on Christmas Eve. Police said they responded to a report of 15-20 gunshots in the Roanoke Avenue area around 7:25 p.m. Police said Riddick was transported from a residence in the 400 block of Salem Drive to SAMC where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.