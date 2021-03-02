Elizabeth City police are investigating an apparent shooting death in the parking lot of a city apartment complex.
Police said in a press release early Tuesday that officers responded to a gunshot report at Morgan Pointe Apartments at 8:07 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived, they found a "juvenile victim" sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle parked in the apartment complex parking lot in the 600 block of South Hughes Boulevard.
The press release does not state whether the juvenile had been shot or whether the person died. It only states the juvenile was unresponsive. The title for the press release, however, refers to a "Death Investigation at Morgan Pointe Apartments."
Two people found at the scene were detained for questioning, police said. Police also secured the apartment complex parking lot as a "crime scene," the release states.
No charges had been filed in the incident as of early Tuesday morning, police said.
Morgan Pointe Apartments is located adjacent to the Elizabeth City Crossing shopping center.