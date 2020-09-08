Elizabeth City police have arrested a suspect in connection with one of three homicides reported in the city over a roughly nine-hour period last month.
The suspect, a juvenile, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the Aug. 22 death of 19-year-old Dominique Maxwell Daguizan, Sgt. Eddie Graham said in a press release. The juvenile was being held in custody at a juvenile detention center in Greenville, Graham said.
Because of the suspect’s age, Graham’s press release did not identify the suspect.
According to police, the juvenile is a suspect in the shooting death of Daguizan, who lived at the 300 block of Speed Street.
Police say officers responded to 607 South Road Street Saturday, Aug. 22, at 3:47 p.m. following a report that someone had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found Daguizan suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He initially was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center before being airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, where he later died from his injuries.
Less than an hour after responding to Daguizan’s shooting, city police responded to 1403 Herrington Road after learning the body of a second man had been found inside a residence. Police later identified the second man as Jeremy Jerel Floyd, 29, of the 1400 block of Herrington Road.
Roughly eight hours later, at 12:27 a.m. Sunday,Aug. 23, police say the body of a third man, Cody Lee Turner, was found in the roadway at the intersection of North Road and Cypress streets.
A spokeswoman for the Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville said a preliminary report shows Floyd died from multiple gunshots and that Turner, 22, of the 400 block of Pearl Street, died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Two men, Donte Iquan Evans and Patron Maurice Ousley, were arrested Aug. 27 and charged with first-degree murder in Floyd’s death. Both Evans, 23, of the 500 block of Shepard St., Elizabeth City, and Ousley, 21, of the 100 block of White St., Hertford, were being held at Albemarle District Jail without bond, police said.
Graham did not immediately respond to an email asking whether the juvenile is a suspect in Floyd’s or Turner’s homicides.
Police officials have said all three homicides are being investigated separately and that it’s unknown if there was any connection between them. They continued to ask that anyone with information about the homicides contact police at 252-335-4321 or through Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.