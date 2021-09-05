Elizabeth City police say a man was in serious but stable condition at a Virginia hospital on Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle on Hughes Boulevard.
Police said the man was struck in the 100 block of South Hughes Boulevard about 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived, he was lying unconscious in the right southbound lane of Hughes and the vehicle that apparently struck him was in the right southbound lane, Sgt. B. Martin said in a press release.
The man was transported by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where he was then flown by Nightingale helicopter to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Martin said.
Martin said the man did not have any identification on him, so police still had not identified him as of Sunday afternoon. The man was listed in serious but stable condition at Sentara Norfolk, Martin said later.
Martin described the man as Hispanic, around 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, brown shoes and a black hat, Martin said.
Martin said the driver of the vehicle that struck the man stopped immediately and reported the collision. No charges pending are pending against the driver, he said.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident, Martin said.
Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 355-5555. all information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.