Elizabeth City police say a man is in stable condition at the hospital after he was shot in the leg Sunday night.
According to police, officers responded to an incident in the 300 block of West Cypress Street about 10:18 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. The man was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
A photograph of what appears to be the crime scene shows
Police are investigating the shooting and asking anyone with information about the incident to call the department at (252) 621-7109 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.