Elizabeth City police say a man was airlifted to a Virginia hospital early Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle on Hughes Boulevard.
Police said the man was struck in the 100 block of South Hughes Boulevard. When officers arrived about 2:40 a.m., he was lying unconscious in the right southbound lane of Hughes and the vehicle that apparently struck him was in the right southbound lane, Sgt. B. Martin said in a press release.
Martin said the man did not have any identification on him. Martin described the man as Hispanic, around 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, brown shoes and a black hat, Martin said.
The man was transported by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where he was then flown by Nightingale helicopter to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Martin said.
Police did not list the man's medical condition in the press release. They said the incident is being investigated but released no details about the vehicle that struck the man or its driver. Martin could be immediately reached Sunday afternoon.
Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 355-5555. all information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.