Elizabeth City police say the shooting of a man on Walker Avenue earlier this week has turned into a homicide investigation following the man’s death.
Sgt. Eddie Graham said police were notified Wednesday that Kashon Saunders, 26, died at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center from injuries he suffered in Monday’s shooting incident.
No arrests have been made in Saunders’ shooting.
According to police, officers responded to a report of gunshots at Woodstock Apartments at 1400 Walker Avenue around 2:06 p.m. on Monday.
At the scene, officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground outside an apartment. Medical assistance was provided before the man was transported via ambulance to Sentara Albemarle.
According to a reporter who visited the scene, residents of nearby apartment units said the man had been seen standing outside in front of an apartment when he was shot. Several people were reportedly seen fleeing the scene after the shooting.
A Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services incident report states the man suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to Sentara Albemarle in “critical” condition. The report also states that emergency medical technicians lost the man’s pulse but it was regained at the hospital.
Police later identified the man as Saunders, of the 800 block of Walker Avenue.
Graham said Saunders’ shooting is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information about what happened Monday to contact the police department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. Callers will remain anonymous.