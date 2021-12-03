Elizabeth City police have identified the three people killed in a shooting incident near the intersection of Perry and Jordan streets Thursday afternoon.
Police said in a press release Thursday night that 39-year-old De'Shay Berry, 3-year-old Allura Pledger, and 18-year-old Jaquan White died from gunshot wounds in the incident reported just after 5 p.m.
According to police, Berry and Pledger were residents of the 100 block of Scarborough St., Manteo. White was a resident of the 1200 block of Winston St., Elizabeth City.
Police did not say if Berry and Pledger were related. They also released no details about what prompted the shootings, saying only they received a report of a gunshot call in the 500 block of Perry and Jordan streets and found several individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police said the shooting is still an active investigation. They asked anyone with information about the shooting to call police at 335-4321 or Crime Line at 335-5555.