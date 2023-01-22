Elizabeth City police are investigating two shooting incidents more than a mile and half apart Saturday evening that sent two city residents to a Virginia hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police said in a press release Sunday that officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Herrington Road at 8:26 p.m. Saturday. While officers were en route, they learned that someone had been shot at a residence and possible suspects in the shooting were fleeing the area.