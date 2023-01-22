...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
EC police probe 2 shootings that sent 2 to Va. hospital
Elizabeth City police are investigating two shooting incidents more than a mile and half apart Saturday evening that sent two city residents to a Virginia hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police said in a press release Sunday that officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Herrington Road at 8:26 p.m. Saturday. While officers were en route, they learned that someone had been shot at a residence and possible suspects in the shooting were fleeing the area.
When officers arrived at the residence, they found DyYon Hall, 19, who had suffered a gunshot.
While officers were at Hall's residence, they learned that another shooting incident had been reported at the corner of Greenleaf and West Cypress streets, roughly 1½ miles away.
When officers arrived there, they found Heaven Tyshae Griffin, 21, of the 1200 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City, who also had suffered a gunshot wound, police said.
Both Hall and Griffin were initially transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center before being transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, police said. The press release reported their current condition as "non-critical." A Sentara spokesman said Sunday both Hall and Griffin had been released from the hospital.
Police did not say whether they believe the two shootings are connected or if the victims have identified their assailants.
Police did urge anyone with additional information about the shootings to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.