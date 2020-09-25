Elizabeth City police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle at an intersection near Elizabeth City State University, Thursday night.
An ECSU spokesman confirmed Friday that a university student was struck Thursday and said that city police were investigating but provided no other details.
City police confirmed Friday in a press release that they were investigating a pedestrian being struck at the intersection of Herrington Road and Weeksville Road between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. However, police did not say the pedestrian was an ECSU student.
Herrington and Weeksville roads both pass by the ECSU campus. A university student housing complex also is located near the intersection.
Officer Lamont Butts said in the release that police were conducting a through investigation to determine what factors contributed to the accident. He asked that anyone who witnessed the accident to call police at 252-335-4321 or Crime Line
at 252-335-5555.