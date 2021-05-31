Elizabeth City police are investigating the shooting death of a Plymouth man in the city early Sunday.
Sgt. Eddie Graham said William Leigh Norman Jr., 36, of the 160 block of Lois Lane, died of apparent gunshot wounds at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.
According to Graham, police received a report around 1:24 a.m. that someone had suffered gunshots at 611 S. Martin Luther King Drive.
When officers arrived, they found Norman lying unresponsive on the property. According to Graham, Norman had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services transported Norman to Sentara Albemarle where he later died from his injuries, Graham said.
Police are asking anyone with information about Norman's death to call police at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.