...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Early Thursday morning until Friday Evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the
following areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck.
* WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected due to the combination of a cold front
and Idalia. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Elizabeth City police say a 16-year-old juvenile was shot while riding in a car on a city street Tuesday afternoon.
Police said in a press release Wednesday that officers were dispatched to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that a male juvenile had shown up there with injuries from gunfire.