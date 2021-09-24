A 19-year-old woman is in stable condition at a Virginia hospital this morning after she was found shot on Herrington Road Thursday night, Elizabeth City police said.
Tiana Shenay Thornton was flown by Nightingale helicopter to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she is being treated, Sgt. Eddie Graham said in a press release.
Police were contacted at 9:12 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 1500 block of Herrington Road, Graham said.
When officers arrived, they found Thornton with a gunshot wound to her upper left chest area, near the shoulder, lying beside a garage, he said.
Graham's release didn't contain Thornton's address.
Elizabeth City State University, which is near where the shooting occurred, sent students several text alerts about the incident. One at 10:28 p.m. warned students that gunshots had been reported on Herrington Road near the campus.
A followup text 22 minutes later warned that a "shooting has occurred on Herrington Road near campus." The text went on to say there was no threat to the campus.
A third text at 1:44 a.m. advised students that the "dangerous situation" on Herrington Road "has been resolved."
Police are actively investigating Thornton's shooting. They urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 335-4321 or Crime Line at 355-5555.