Elizabeth City police are investigating after a Durham man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest early Friday.
Sgt. Grace Bray said police responded to a shooting incident in the 400 block of West Cypress Street about 5:07 a.m.
When they arrived they found Marcel Duran Bowe, 41, of Heatherford Court, Durham, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the chest, Bray said.
Bowe was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was treated and released, Bray said.
Bray's release did not say why Bowe was in Elizabeth City or if he was able to identify those who shot him.
City police are urging anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, the release states.