...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with frequent gusts up to 30
kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
EC police probe shots-fired report near Halstead Boulevard-Walker Avenue
Elizabeth City police are investigating a shots-fired report in the area of Halstead Boulevard and Walker Avenue Thursday in which no injuries were reported.
Police said in a press release that officers responded around 12:11 p.m. after a report of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, officers recovered six shell casings in the area.
No injuries or property damage were located or reported, the release said.
Describing the incident as the subject of an ongoing investigation, police urged anyone with additional information to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.
Police said all information provided will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the shooting incident was reported in the area of Hughes Boulevard and Walker Avenue.