Elizabeth City police are seeking a suspect in the murder of a 20-year-old local man on Sunday.
A warrant has been obtained charging Brandon Kason Boyd, also 20, with murder in the death of Kaleb Bilger, Sgt. T.E. Mitchell said in a press release.
Mitchell said Bilger's death was reported in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road but she provided no other details.
Mitchell said Boyd's last address was the 1300 block of Moore Street, Elizabeth City.
Mitchell's press release states the department is conducting a homicide investigation and asks that anyone with information about Boyd's whereabouts contact police at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.
Mitchell couldn't immediately be reached Monday morning.