Elizabeth City police are investigating the death of a local man whose body was found early Tuesday morning as a homicide.
Sgt. Thurlis Jackson said in a press release that Tacoruis Anduwann Sutton, 29, was found deceased in the 400 block of Lane Street around 5:33 a.m. Jackson said Sutton's last known address was the 400 block of Lane Street.
Jackson described Sutton's death as the subject of an "active investigation" but did not release further details. He later declined to say how Sutton died.
He asked anyone with information about Sutton's death to contact Detective Sgt. Eddie Graham at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information provided will remain anonymous and confidential, Jackson said.