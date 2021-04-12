Elizabeth City police continue to investigate a shooting that occurred Friday about a half mile from Elizabeth City State University.
Friday night, police radio traffic indicated police were combing the area about a half-mile southeast of the campus, apparently looking for someone who might have been shot in an earlier incident. Police found shell casings in the roadway in the 1840 block of Weeksville Road, according to radio reports.
Around 8 p.m. several city police officers were seen directing traffic and investigating the scene on Weeksville Road near Capital Trace, which is less than a half-mile from Edgewood Drive.
ECSU students were first notified of the shooting when they received a campuswide text message at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The text informed them that gunshots had been reported in the area of Edgewood Drive. Edgewood Drive is about a block east of ECSU and runs parallel to the campus.
Approximately 30 minutes later, ECSU sent a second text message alerting students that city police "continue to investigate an off-campus shooting ... in the area of Edgewood (Drive) and Weeksville Road."
"Stay away from the area," the message read.
That message was followed by another sent just before 11:30 p.m. by the ECSU campus police department.
"ECPD continues to investigate the shooting that occurred off campus near Edgewood and Weeksville Road," the message stated. "The area of Edgewood and Weeksville Road is clear. Remain cautious and report any suspicious activity to ECPD or ECSU."
Early Saturday morning, ECSU issued a release stating authorities believed that at no time during the incident was student safety at risk.
"Based on the investigation, we do not believe that at any time the suspects entered property owned or controlled by the university," the release stated. "University police and security took immediate steps to ensure the safety of the campus by deploying to the area and increasing patrols."
The release stated that the incident remains under investigation by the ECPD, which has jurisdiction.
Police are still investigating. An ECPD spokesman said Monday there was no new information to release about the incident.