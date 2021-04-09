Elizabeth City police are apparently investigating an off-campus shooting incident near Elizabeth City State University.
ECSU sent a text message alert to students Friday at 7:30 p.m. notifying them that gunshots had been reported in the area of Edgewood Drive.
Approximately 30 minutes later, the university sent a second text message alerting students that city police "continue to investigate an off-campus shooting ... in the area of Edgewood (Drive) and Weeksville Road."
"Stay away from the area," the message read.
Police radio traffic indicates police are currently combing the area near the campus, apparently looking for someone who might have been shot in the incident. Police found shell casings in the roadway in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, according to radio reports.
A spokesman for Elizabeth City Police Department could not be immediately reached to verify those details.