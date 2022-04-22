Elizabeth City police say a juvenile was shot on Tatem Lane Thursday evening, the second shooting in the city in as many days.
The two shootings come after a seven-day period in which 11 incidents of gunfire were reported in the city.
Police said in a press release Thursday night that officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 400 block of Tatem Lane around 5:37 p.m.
As officers were responding, they learned a juvenile had been shot in the area. The juvenile was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police released no other details of the incident. However, their press release of the incident contained the heading, “Assault With a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharging a Firearm Into an Occupied Dwelling” — an indication the person or persons who did the shooting apparently fired into a residence.
A reporter’s photograph taken of the scene where officers were responding on Tatem Lane shows one pointing to what appears to be a bullet hole in a wooden porch railing.The shooting comes a day after police said a local woman was shot on West Cypress Street.
Police identified the woman as Jonasia Nicole Rountree, 19, of River Road, Elizabeth City.
According to a press release, officers responded to a report that a woman had been shot in the 300 block of West Cypress Street Wednesday at 1:43 p.m.
Rountree was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released, police said.
A police spokesman said Friday the department had no update on either shooting incident.
According to police incident reports, a total of 11 shootings were reported in the city between April 11 and April 17. A report of someone shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm in the city limits was reported in the 1400 block of River Road on April 11. Another report the same day said someone discharged a firearm in the 400 block of Salem Drive.
On April 12, someone again discharged a firearm in the city limits, this time in the 1300 block of Peartree Road. The following day, someone fired gunshots in the 1100 block of Road Street. There was also a gunshot report again in the 1400 block of River Road on April 13.
On April 14, gunshots were fired in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue. The police report indicates approximately 14 shell casings were found. A day later, gunshots were reported in the 400 block of Roanoke Avenue. The same day, several hours later, someone fired shots into an occupied vehicle and occupied dwelling in the 100 block of West Cypress Street. According to the police report, 31 shell cases and four bullet fragments were recovered.
The same day, April 15, someone discharged a firearm in the 300 block of Shepard Street. Nine shell casings and one “projectile” were recovered, according to the report.
On April 16, someone fired gunshots in the 300 block of Forest Skipper Drive, apparently with a semi-automatic rifle, according to the report.
On April 17, someone discharged a firearm and shot into an occupied vehicle in the 1200 block of Overman Circle. According to the report, a Volkswagen Jetta was struck by the gunfire.
City police Chief Larry James did not return a phone call Friday seeking comment about the reports of gunfire.
City police are urging anyone with information about the shootings of Rountree and the juvenile to call (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555. Police said all information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.