Elizabeth City police officers investigate what appears to be a bullet hole in a wooden porch railing following a shooting incident on Tatem Lane, shortly before 6 p.m., Thursday. Police said a juvenile was shot in the 400 block of the street at 5:37 p.m. Thursday.
Elizabeth City police were investigating the shooting of a juvenile on Tatem Lane Thursday evening, the second shooting in the city in as many days.
Police said in a press release Thursday night that officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 400 block of Tatem Lane around 5:37 p.m.
As officers were responding, they learned a juvenile had been shot in the area. The juvenile was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Police released no other details of the incident. However, their press release of the incident contained the heading, "Assault With a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharging a Firearm Into an Occupied Dwelling" — an indication the person or persons who did the shooting apparently fired into a residence.
A reporter's photograph taken of the scene where officers were responding on Tatem Lane shows one pointing to what appears to be a bullet hole in a wooden porch railing.
The shooting comes a day after police said a local woman was shot on West Cypress Street.
Police identified the woman as Jonasia Nicole Rountree, 19, of River Road, Elizabeth City.
According to a press release, officers responded to a report of a woman who had been shot in the 300 block of West Cypress Street Wednesday at 1:43 p.m.
Rountree was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released, police said.
City police are urging anyone with information about either shooting to call (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555. Police said all information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.