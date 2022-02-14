Elizabeth City police say they’re questioning the driver of a vehicle involved in an early morning collision that sent a pedestrian to a Virginia hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Bandon Pawloswski, 30, of the 1200 block of Saunders Drive, Elizabeth City, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of North Hughes Boulevard and Beech Street around 6:16 a.m. Monday, Sgt. Latoya Flanigan said in a press release.
Pawloswski, who was found lying in the roadway, was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Flanigan said. She did not know Pawloswski’s condition when asked Monday afternoon and a Sentara Healthcare spokesperson didn’t immediately return a phone call seeking an update.
After canvassing the area, police found a vehicle matching a witness’s description of the vehicle that struck Pawloswski in a nearby parking lot, Flanigan said.
Police later identified the driver of the vehicle as Kenneth Ray Williams Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Meadowlark Lane, Elizabeth City, Flanigan said. Williams was transported from his residence to the police department for questioning but has not been charged, Flanigan said.
Monday’s vehicle-pedestrian collision was the second in Elizabeth City in less than a week. Police said Gene Thomas Pollard, 63, of the 100 block of Zack Circle, was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Ehringhaus and Selden streets just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 9. Pollard died at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center four hours later.
Police said the vehicle that struck Pollard did not stop; they were seeking the driver last week.
Asked for an update on the Pollard investigation Monday, Flanigan said the case was “being reviewed” by the District Attorney’s Office. She did not elaborate.
District Attorney Andrew Womble did not immediately respond to a phone call.
Police are continuing to investigate the collision that sent Pawloswski to the hospital. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.