...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Elizabeth City police have obtained warrants charging a second suspect with the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of a second at Hickory Village Mobile Home Park on Sunday.
Dy'Yon Darrell Hall, 19, of the 1100 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Tavori Fletcher, 40, and attempted murder in the wounding of Cedric Green, 35, police said in a press release Thursday night.
Hall is currently being held without bond at the Chesapeake City Jail in Chesapeake, Virginia, on a charge of possession of a concealed weapon while being a felon, police said. He will served with the charges in the Hickory Village Mobile Home park shootings when those charges are resolved, police said.
Police have already charged a Camden County man with the shootings.
Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Jr., 20, of the 100 block of Taylors Court, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count each of murder and attempted first degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said earlier this week.
Cedeno was apprehended in Chesapeake, Virginia, by Elizabeth City police detectives and Chesapeake City police and was being held without bond at the Chesapeake City Jail. He had a first court appearance in Chesapeake Circuit Court in Chesapeake on Wednesday
According to police, officers were called to the Hickory Village Mobile Home Park at 1403 River Road at approximately 12:01 a.m. Sunday following a report of a verbal disturbance.
When officers arrived, they found Fletcher and Green, both of whom had been shot multiple times. Both were transported by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where Fletcher died of his wounds Sunday. Green was later transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, police said. A hospital spokesman said Monday Green was in fair condition.
Suspects in the shooting had fled the mobile home park by the time police arrived.
The incident remains an active investigation and the Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this case to call the department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.