Elizabeth City police have obtained warrants charging a second suspect with the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of a second at Hickory Village Mobile Home Park on Sunday.

Dy'Yon Darrell Hall, 19, of the 1100 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Tavori Fletcher, 40, and attempted murder in the wounding of Cedric Green, 35, police said in a press release Thursday night.