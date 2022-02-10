Elizabeth City police are seeking the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian on Ehringhaus Street Wednesday evening.
Police say Gene Thomas Pollard, 63, of the 100 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Ehringhaus and Selden streets just before 7 p.m. According to police radio traffic, the address was 709 W. Ehringhaus Street in front of the Sonic Drive-In.
When Elizabeth City police and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived, they found Pollard lying in the roadway. An EMS official reported that the man had a cut to his forehead and was breathing but not responding to questions.
Pollard was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries and died at the hospital at 11:17 p.m., police said.
According to police, the vehicle that struck Pollard never stopped and has not been located.
Police did not release a description of the vehicle. Asked if police had a vehicle description, witnesses who saw the accident, or city cameras in the area that could help identify the vehicle, Sgt. Latoya Flanigan said the incident was still being investigated and that police will release more information when they have it.
According to radio traffic following the collision, a police officer radioed another officer to tell him to contact investigators to find out if there was camera footage of what happened.
Police are urging anyone with information about the fatal collision to contact police at (252) 335-4321 or to call Crime Line at (252) 355-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.