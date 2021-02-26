The Elizabeth City Police Department is seeking a fourth suspect local in an armed robbery on Queen Street earlier this month.
Tavien Miles, 19, whose last known address was the 300 block of East Cypress St., Elizabeth City, is wanted in connection with a robbery in that block of Queen Street on Tuesday, Feb. 16, Sgt. T.E. Mitchell said in a press release Thursday.
Miles is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and second-degree kidnapping.
Three people have already been arrested in the robbery, which Mitchell confirmed involved the robbery of a person. No injuries were reported in the incident.
City police arrested Tonishele La’ Renee West and Sherbria Delois James on Friday, Feb. 19, while the Perquimans County Sheriff's Office arrested James Calvin Brooks the same day.
James, 30, whose last known address was 1403 River Road Lot 32, Elizabeth City, was charged with armed robbery and common law robbery. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
West, 31, whose last known address was the 606 Cale St., Elizabeth City, was charged with conspiracy to a robbery with a deadly weapon, common law robbery, and felonious restraint. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Brooks, 20, whose last known address was 389 Chapanoke Road, Perquimans, was charged with conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon and common law robbery. He was released on a $5,000 secured bond.
The Elizabeth City Police Department ask anyone with information about Miles' whereabouts to contact the department at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.
Editor's note: A previous online version of this story incorrectly stated Miles was wanted in a separate robbery.