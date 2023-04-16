Elizabeth City police have obtained arrest warrants for a local man wanted for shooting another man in the face during an altercation Friday evening.
Police said in a press release Saturday that they are seeking Joseph Daniel Bass, 28, on charges of assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
According to the release, police responded to a disturbance call at 1400 Roanoke Avenue, Building 1700A at 7:41 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found that Gary Price, of Elizabeth City, had suffered a single gunshot to the face.
Police said Price "apparently" suffered the gunshot wound during an altercation with Bass. During the incident, Bass fired a weapon at Price, shooting him in the face.
Price was transported by Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services to Albemarle Sentara Medical Center for treatment. His condition was not immediately available.
Bass was still at large as of Sunday. Police described him as a white male, with brown hair who is 5-foot 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Police urged anyone with additional information about Bass' whereabouts to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.